In the Carlson interview, Tucker Carlson praised leaders like Putin and faced criticism for favorably portraying figures like Viktor Orbán.

The New York Times covered an Iowa Christian presidential forum orchestrated by a conservative evangelical influencer, hosting the Carlson interview with six GOP candidates.

Mike Pence, a former Vice President, was questioned by Carlson Interview about Ukraine’s lack of American tanks, and Carlson Interview labeled Ukraine an American “client state,” making controversial remarks about its Jewish leader and accusing Pence of being deceived.

Former President Donald Trump chose not to attend the event but participated in a pre-recorded interview with Carlson Interview instead of the first 2024 GOP presidential debate.

Tucker Carlson has previously expressed admiration for strong leaders, including Putin, and has been criticized for his favorable coverage of authoritarian regimes like Hungary’s Viktor Orbán.

According to an article published by RawStory, in Hungary, the Carlson interview seemed to support Russia’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine, labeling it as “the NATO war against Russia.”

He met with Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vučić, who has a unique perspective due to NATO’s past actions against Serbia. The Carlson interview drew criticism from former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh and Adam Kinzinger, who both labeled him a “traitor” to the United States.

