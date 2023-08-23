Not a fan of “The Simpsons” show’s Itchy & Scratchy initially, Elena Penaloza now has a fresh reason to like it.

In an unexpected twist of luck in the lottery, Penaloza has recently come forward to collect a prize of $1 million from a California Lottery Scratcher ticket that she purchased in West Covina.

The unusual precursor to her lottery surprise win was the sensation of itchy hands, a superstition indicating impending wealth, which she had felt a week prior to her victory, according to her daughter Ariana.

Purchasing the winning Diamond 8 ticket at a local lottery surprise 7-Eleven, Penaloza uncovered the million-dollar prize in the 16th of 20 squares. Astonishingly, neither she nor her daughter believed they had won at first, leading them to revisit the lottery surprise 7-Eleven to scan the ticket the next day, confirming their victory.

Elation filled the family as the lottery surprise realization set in. Penaloza, who immigrated to the United States to provide her children with a lottery surprise quality education, was particularly pleased that buying lottery tickets contributed to funding public schools.

With her newfound wealth, she aspires to purchase a lottery surprise house. Notably, Penaloza’s experience is not unique; others have associated lottery surprise itchy hands with subsequent fortunate events.

According to an article published by Yahoo News, this includes a North Carolina man who won $200,000 from a lottery surprise scratch-off ticket and a Kansas couple who, after joking about lottery surprise itchy palms, won $50,000 through a lottery surprise Powerball drawing.

Penaloza now joins the ranks of California lottery surprise Lottery millionaires, a roster that recently welcomed winners like Albert Miranda and Rochelle Gardeley, both securing $5 million lottery surprise prizes.

In a blend of superstition, chance, and life-changing luck, Elena Penaloza’s story echoes the unpredictable lottery surprise and the often enchanting nature of lottery surprise lottery wins.