Early Onset Cancers on the Rise: Study Illuminates Alarming Surge Among Youth

Trailing closely behind was endocrine system cancer, showing an unsettling increase of 8.69%.

Among the findings, a particularly striking revelation emerged; early onset gastrointestinal cancer, a distressing facet of the broader early-onset cancer category, displayed an astonishing growth rate of 14.80%.

According to an article published by Fox News, a study published in JAMA Network Open reveals a significant rise in diagnoses of early-onset cancers (affecting those 50 and under) from 2010 to 2019. The study, led by the National University of Singapore, analyzed data from 17 cancer registries.

Notably, gastrointestinal cancer, one of the early onset cancers, showed the highest growth at 14.80%, followed by endocrine system cancer at 8.69%, and breast cancer, another form of early onset cancers, at 7.7%. Despite this increase, breast cancer had the highest total cases among the age group in 2019, contributing to the concerning upward trend in early onset cancers.

The research attributes the surge in early onset cancers to factors like increasing obesity rates, changes in environmental exposures, altered sleep patterns, physical inactivity, and transient exposure to carcinogens.

These early onset cancers are associated with significant mortality and morbidity.

According to an article published by Fox 8 TV, Dr. Monique Gary, a medical director, underscores the need for preventive measures against risk factors like obesity, tobacco and alcohol intake, sedentary lifestyles, and lack of rest.

The impact of stress and sedentary living is also highlighted. Gary emphasizes the importance of lifestyle changes in addressing early onset cancers and adopting “food as medicine,” including a focus on mental health and diet.

The study’s limitations, concerning early onset cancers, include the period (2010-2019) not accounting for COVID-19 effects and questioning the use of BMI for screening obesity-related risks related to early onset cancers.

Parallel studies focusing on early onset cancers are recommended to understand chronic illnesses better. Overall, the study calls for actionable steps to integrate wellness practices into daily life, aiming to combat early onset cancers effectively.

READ ALSO: Woman from Plainfield Arrested after Threatening to Kill Donald Trump and His Son Barron