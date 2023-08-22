Tropical Storm Hilary Live Updates: California Experiences Power Outage As The Storm’s Aftermath

The Tropical Storm Hilary caused an electricity outage in California, affecting thousands of people.

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Hilary brought heavy rain to Southern California, disrupting the electricity for hundreds of people as it broke down power lines.

The Tropical Storm Hilary leaves behind a massive cleanup task to the communities from the Pacific Coast to the rural Nevada as its aftermath.

Thousands of people lose and experience a power outage as a result of the devastating Tropical Storm Hilary from Sunday and Monday after some areas in the east of Los Angeles receive up to six inches of rain in a single day.

Tropical Storm Hilary according to the National Weather Service office in San Diego on Sunday night, was the first tropical storm to hit California from Mexico since Nora in 1997,

If the Tropical Storm Hilary had made landfall in California from the ocean instead of the surface, it would have been the first tropical storm to do so since 1939.

The Tropical Storm Hilary is still expected to bring devastating floods and a lot of rain to the southwest region of the United States as it proceeds north.

An estimated 41,000 customers lost power supply as a result of Tropical Storm Hilary according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

Around 18,000 people, predominantly from the metro area, were still without electricity as of Monday morning.

