Corsicana City Council Begins To Launch The Process Of Establishing The City’s Ad Valorum General Fund Tax Rate

Corsicana City Council will now start establishing the tax rate of the city.

For the 2023–2024 budget year, the Corsicana City Council settled to start the process of determining the city’s ad valorum general fund tax rate of $0.4526 per $100 of assessed value.

The voter approval rate is $0.4749 per $100 of taxable value, whereas the no new revenue tax rate is $0.4326 per $100 of taxable valuation.

Each $100 of taxable valuation is now taxed at $0.5288. Both debt service tax and maintenance and operation are included in that rate.

Connie Standridge, the city manager of Corsicana, Texas, stated that she plans to use the increased cash to fill positions in local agencies by raising the base pay for critical positions in an effort to draw in and keep prospective candidates.

Prior to Monday’s normal council meeting, Standridge stated that funding for utility personnel and road maintenance employees will be a priority.

According to Standridge, the intended tax rate reflects a 14% reduction in actual taxation.

Chris Woolsey, a councilman from Pct 3, was the only one to vote against the $0.4326 tax rate. On September 11, the Corsicana City Council is scheduled to decide on the tax rate for the 2023–2024 fiscal year.

In order to control and establish suitable zoning zones for gaming establishments, vape stores, and hookah lounges inside the Corsicana city borders, the Corsicana City Council sought to change the city’s zoning rules.

Additionally, the Corsicana City Council authorized changes to the regulations that govern merchants, outdoor food sales, and begging.

The prospective regulation of short-term rentals, or Air B&Bs as they are more widely known, was also the subject of a public hearing on Monday.

The Corsicana City Council accepted Dr. Dale Campbell’s appointment as the city’s local health authority as well as Mayor Mike Fletcher’s nominees to Boards and Commissions.

The City Government Center, located at 200 N. 12th St., will host public hearings on the proposed budget and tax rate on September 11.

Later that evening, the Corsicana City Council is anticipated to vote to approve the proposed budget and tax rate for 2023–2024.

The consent agenda was agreed by the Corsicana City Council before it entered the executive session.

The City Government Center, located inside the Council Chambers of the Government Center at 200 N. 12th St., is where the Corsicana City Council has regular meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month.

