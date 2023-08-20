Sotheby’s Realtor Beaten To Death With Baseball Bat By Stepson in New Jersey

A realtor in New Jersey got beaten to death with baseball bat by husband’s son.

Irma Daniels, 48, was discovered dead in her home in Cresskill on Wednesday shortly after authorities responded to a 911 call to the townhouse she and her husband, Attorney John Daniels, lived. Authorities reported that she looked to have experienced blunt-force trauma as she seems beaten to death with baseball bat.

Authorities claim that a Sotheby’s agent in New Jersey who had a flourishing profession was bludgeoned to death by her stepson in their exclusive community.

48-year-old Irma Daniels was discovered dead inside her $864,000 three-bedroom Cresskill home.

According to police, John Daniels Jr., 30, the victim’s husband’s son, killed her.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office, police responded to a 911 call on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill on Wednesday at 6:46 p.m. and discovered Daniels’ damaged body there.

According to NJ.com, the arrest of her stepson, 30-year-old John Daniels Jr., by police on Thursday was shocking.

John Daniels Jr. was charged with murder, crimes involving weapons, delaying apprehension by suppression, and obstructing apprehension by supplying misleading details. Before leaving the house, he assaulted his stepmother and had her beaten to death with baseball bat, according to the police.

Prosecutors claim that Daniels, who reportedly fled, was apprehended on Thursday, one day after the alarming discovery.

According to the Daily Voice, his father, 63-year-old attorney John A. Daniels Sr., named him as the murderer.

Irma Daniels moved to the United States after leaving her native Russia and got married to Daniels Sr. in 2011.

She formerly worked as a real estate agent at Keller Williams Town Life in Tenafly before joining Sotheby’s. She was described as a “hard-working, fantastic, and super smart agent” by a former coworker, Eileen Meehan, to the Daily Voice.

She talked about receiving the Circle of Excellence award from the NJ Board of Realtors as well as being mentioned in a local publication called The Neighbors of Closter, Demarest, and Haworth on her Facebook page.

Daniels Jr., in contrast, appeared to be jobless; his most recent position was as an assistant in the legal firm of his father. Along with an undergraduate degree from Seton Hall University and an MBA from Boston College Carroll School of Management, he additionally contends one year of experience as a marketing manager at Benzel-Busch Motor Car on his LinkedIn profile.

