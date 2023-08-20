The recent China’s military drills near Taiwan, framing them as a “stern warning” against perceived collusion between pro-Taiwan independence forces and foreign powers.

Geopolitical Tension Escalates as China’s Military Drills Conducted Near Taiwan

According to The Tribune Democrat, the Chinese military initiated a series of China’s Military Drills around Taiwan on Saturday, issuing what it termed a “stern warning” against perceived collaboration between “separatists and foreign forces.” This move comes shortly after Taiwanese Vice President William Lai’s visit to Paraguay, during which he also stopped over in the United States. The Chinese Communist Party considers Taiwan its territory and objects to its engagement in foreign relations.

China's Eastern Theater Command spokhe Chinese military initiated a series of China's Military Drills around Taiwan on Saturday, issuing what it termed a "stern warning" against perceived collaboration between "separatists and foreign forces." This move comes shortly after Taiwanese Vice President William Lai's esperson, Shi Yi, explained that the China's Military Drills aimed to test the coordinated efforts of ships and aircraft, as well as to evaluate the forces' combat capabilities. The exercises covered waters and airspace to the north and southwest of Taiwan. The actions were framed as a response to provocations from pro-Taiwan independence factions and external forces.

Taiwan’s defense ministry responded by detecting 42 Chinese military aircraft, with 26 crossing the Taiwan Strait’s unofficial midline boundary. The Taiwanese military promptly deployed aircraft, vessels, and missile systems in reaction to the maneuvers. The ministry denounced China’s Military Drills as irrational and provocative, asserting its readiness to safeguard national security against threats posed by the Chinese military.

China’s Military Drills: Rising Tensions Between China and Taiwan

Based from the article of ABC News, China’s Xinhua news agency quoted an unnamed official from China’s Taiwan Work Office, who strongly criticized what was seen as an escalated collaboration between Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party and the United States. The official pointed to Vice President Lai’s stopovers in the U.S., his interview with Bloomberg, and his interactions with U.S. officials in Paraguay. The official also accused Lai of using “Taiwan independence” rhetoric and attempting to manipulate the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In response to these developments, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu emphasized that the decision about the nation’s future rested with its citizens and not external influences. He condemned China’s attempts to shape Taiwan’s election and shared the Chinese command’s statement and the Xinhua report on social media.