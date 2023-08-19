Chicago Police Officer Faces Additional Felony Charges forc

The escalation of charges against a Chicago police officer, David Deleon, who was initially arrested for sexually abusing a 17-year-old and the serious nature of the new charges, which include child pornography and aggravated sexual assault.

Chicago Police Officer David Deleon Faces Alarming Felony Charges

ABC7 Eyewitness News – A Chicago police officer, David Deleon, who was initially arrested in March on charges of sexually abusing a 17-year-old, now faces more serious felony charges related to child pornography and sexual abuse. Deleon had been stripped of his police powers and placed on no-pay status by the Chicago Police Department following his initial arrest. The investigation took a grim turn as Cook County detectives examined his cell phone and uncovered videos depicting Chicago police officer Deleon engaging in sexual assault and abuse with both a young adult and minors, including two teenagers, on multiple occasions.

The disturbing videos reportedly show Chicago police officer Deleon and the victims within his Northwest Side residence, engaging in activities like consuming alcohol, smoking tobacco, and handling firearms. Shockingly, investigators uncovered evidence suggesting that Deleon had exploited his position as a Chicago police officer to meet the victims, even inviting them to sleep over at his residence. The new charges brought against Deleon include counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a minor, manufacturing child pornography, possession of child pornography, and unauthorized videotaping. The specificity of “moving depiction” child pornography charges highlights the presence of incriminating videos.

In a recent court appearance, a judge ordered Deleon to be held without bond. This case underscores the importance of addressing abuse of power within law enforcement agencies and the urgency of thorough investigations to ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable individuals, particularly minors, from those who are entrusted with upholding the law.

Addressing Abuse of Power and Ensuring Safety

As indicated in Yahoo News, the officer had conducted online searches related to drugs that induce sleep and “heroine drug,” suggesting disturbing premeditation. Chicago police officer Deleon has served with the Chicago police since 2017. The judge ordered Chicago police officer Deleon to be held without bail, emphasizing the urgency of addressing such abuses of power within law enforcement and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals. Deleon’s case underscores the need for comprehensive investigations into instances of abuse within law enforcement agencies. This troubling episode raises questions about safeguarding minors and addressing misconduct among those entrusted with upholding justice.

Deleon’s next court appearance is set for September 6th, where further developments in this distressing case will be awaited.