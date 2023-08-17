Weather Update: Isolated Rain Showers And Storm Will Be Possible On Thursday

Later tonight, isolated rain showers and storms might be experienced in the Southeastern VA.

Isolated showers and storms are expected to happen tonight in southeastern Virginia.

The weather will be seasonably warm and partly cloudy in other parts of Virginia.

With highs reaching 90 on Thursday, it will be more humid. There is a potential of a few storms during the day, with eastern Virginia having the best probability.

It will be warm on Friday, but the humidity will decrease over the day.

READ ALSO: President Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Debt Relief Denied By A Federal Judge

On Friday night and Saturday, the humidity will be at a comfortable level; however, on Sunday, it will become more humid once more.

With potential highs in the mid to upper 90s, Monday appears to be our hottest day for the coming week.

Increasing activity can be seen in the tropics.

Within the following week, two disturbances in the eastern Atlantic will both show modest signs of development.

A disturbance brewing in the Gulf of Mexico has a slim likelihood of happening.

READ ALSO: Worst Neighborhoods In Oklahoma City…..DANGER!!!