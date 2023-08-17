A heat warning is active until Wednesday night, and the heat might linger until Friday, raising the fire danger sign.

The Pacific Northwest is facing its second significant summer heat wave, following one in May. This new wave has hit Washington and Oregon and is projected to last the entire week, raising fire danger.

According to an article published by USA Today, the Pacific Northwest is currently experiencing its second major heat wave of the summer, following an earlier one in May, raising the fire danger sign. This new heat wave has arrived in parts of Washington and Oregon and is expected to persist throughout the week, increasing the fire danger sign.

Unlike the southern and northeastern United States, which endured severe heat waves earlier this year, the Pacific Northwest largely escaped such extreme temperatures, mitigating the fire danger sign.

An excessive heat warning is in effect until Wednesday night, with a possibility that the heat could continue until Friday, as per The National Weather Service, raising the fire danger sign.

Portland, Oregon is set to reach highs of 107°F on Monday and 104°F on Tuesday before slightly dropping below 100°F on Wednesday, heightening the fire danger sign.

Meanwhile, Seattle is forecasted to experience its warmest temperatures of the year, with afternoon highs ranging from the 80s to the low 90s, further emphasizing the fire danger sign.

According to an article published by Wamu 88.5, the heightened heat this week raises the fire danger sign, increasing the risk of wildfires in the region. Red-flag warnings indicating high fire danger have been issued for western Washington and Oregon. The Lookout Fire in eastern Lane County, Oregon led to evacuations on Sunday.

Salem, Oregon might break its previous August temperature record if temperatures rise above 108°F, adding to the fire danger sign. The Willamette Valley area, spanning from Salem to Eugene, could see temperatures soaring between 105°F and 110°F on Monday, intensifying the fire danger sign.

Yakima, Washington expects a high of 107°F on Tuesday, surpassing the previous daily record of 103°F set in 2021, amplifying the fire danger sign. Similarly, Kennewick, Washington anticipates a high of 108°F on Tuesday, breaking the previous daily record of 104°F set last year, heightening the fire danger sign.

Authorities strongly advise individuals without access to cooling facilities to limit heat exposure, considering the fire danger sign. Recommendations include staying hydrated, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities, and not leaving pets in locked vehicles, as provided by the National Weather Service, to mitigate the fire danger sign.

