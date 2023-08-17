Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Washington DC: Discover The Dark Side Behind The Glamourous Metropolis

Learn about the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC, so you can avoid them.

Washington, DC, the metropolis on the Potomac River that borders the states of Maryland and Virginia, serves as the capital of the United States of America.

Washington DC is one of the most well-known cities in the country because of its thriving cultural scene, resilient economy, and iconic buildings.

However, there are a few places that are regarded as the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC.

In 2020 and 2022, Washington DC has gained an image as a dangerous city in the United States of America as a result of the rise of violent and property crime rates.

But despite this given acclaim, it is still considered a safe city especially in and around the metro and well-known tourist attractions.

Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Washington DC

Brentwood

Brentwood is deemed as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC because of the high rate of violent crime there.

There were reported 1,715 violent crimes and a combined 7,556 burglaries, thefts, and carjackings in the area.

With the high rate of petty crimes, it is not recommendable to leave your personal belongings out of your sight especially if you want to ride public transportation.

Anacostia

Due to its high rates of property and violent crime, Anacostia is regarded as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC.

There are 117,488 people living in this historic neighborhood in southeast Washington, DC, yet crime is a major problem there.

Since the early 2000s, there have been periodic crimes in this neighborhood. In Anacostia particularly in the Ward 8 neighborhood and on the East Bank of the River, drug and gang activity are prevalent.

Only 44% of respondents to a research conducted in 2015 said they felt comfortable going along the street during the day.

Deanwood

The extraordinarily high crime rate in Deanwood makes it one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC.

Located in Northeastern DC, Deanwood has a population of 29,798 where the violent crime rate is 600% greater than the national average.

Gang-related issues, including problems with gun violence and the drug trade, account for the majority of crime in this neighborhood which makes it one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC.

Despite a modest police presence, crime has consistently increased since 2018 by 2% annually. DC police noted 30 robberies, 34 assaults, 27 burglaries, and three homicides in the region during the first half of 2021.

U Street Corridor

The U Street Corridor, which has a population of 10,104 and is located in Northwestern DC, has long been one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC.

It has been regarded as one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC to live in since the 1968 riots.

It was a hotbed of crime for much of the last 50 years, primarily with narcotics and prostitution. However, with police interventions, crime had dropped by the early 2000s, and the neighborhood was no longer the most hazardous in town.

To this day, drive-by shootings and other gang-related crimes are still rather regular. When visiting this area at night or if you’re a woman, you should exercise caution.

Columbia Heights

Columbia Heights is another one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Washington DC.

34,875 people live in the neighborhood, which is well-known for having a significant gang presence.

This neighborhood has a crime rate of 5,825 crimes for every 100,000 residents in 2020.

However, gang-based violence predominates, and shootings and other forms of violent crime rarely have an impact on the local populace.

