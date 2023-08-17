Credit Card Skimmers: Recent Fraud Schemes Targeting SNAP Participants in New Mexico Prompt Urgent Action

The issue of fraud schemes targeting participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), credit card skimmers in New Mexico and its importance of vigilance among Albuquerque customers who use SNAP, urging them to regularly check their account balances and take proactive steps to avoid credit card skimmers, such as changing account PINs and closely examining card readers during transactions.

Staying Alert Amid Fraud Threats in New Mexico; Credit Card Skimmers

KRQE – New Mexico is sounding the alarm on some troubling news involving fraud that’s affecting folks who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It’s a real concern that people who are already in a vulnerable position are being taken advantage of, causing them to lose out on the food benefits they need. The folks over at the Human Services Department in the state are giving a heads-up to Albuquerque residents using credit card skimmers, advising them to keep a close eye on their accounts. They recently found out that a credit card skimmers had been planting at Jerry’s Market, allowing these scammers to swipe important info like PIN numbers from innocent shoppers.

You can bet these incidents regarding credit card skimmers haven’t gone unnoticed by the officials. Kari Armijo, who’s stepping in as the cabinet secretary for the Human Services Department, is pretty upset about the whole thing. She’s rightly disturbed that food benefits, which are a lifeline for many, are being snatched away by these credit card skimmers. The card skimmers they used are like little gadgets that secretly gather card details when people make purchases.

Not only did they hit up Jerry’s Market, but a Smiths’ store in Los Lunas also fell victim to this credit card skimmers. This is putting a spotlight on how crucial it is to safeguard SNAP users and their benefits, plus the need to speak up pronto if you spot anything fishy happening with your account.

Boosting Safety in Albuquerque

As indicated in the KRQE News, Albuquerque Community Safety Department has recently secured a substantial grant of over $2 million from the U.S. Department of Justice. This funding injection is earmarked for the expansion of the Violence Intervention Program, a pivotal step toward creating a safer and more secure community.