Unveiling The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Dallas | An Overview

Discover the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas is one of Texas’ most prominent and famous cities. It is renowned for its fantastic nightlife, skyline, and music venues. Dallas’ crime rate, however, is significantly higher than average across the country, making it wise to stay away from the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas.

Dallas is a rapidly growing city, thus it frequently sees an influx of potential residents eager to either settle down with their families or look for employment prospects.

The question of which areas are safe and which are the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas may worry numerous tourists and new homeowners.

To help you prepare for your search for a new home, we have put together lists of some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas.

Top 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Dallas

South Boulevard-Park Row

Early in the 20th century, Dallas’ Jewish community constructed the historic neighborhood known as South Boulevard-Park Row.

South Boulevard-Park Row is considered to be one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. There are 26,359 people living in this famous Dallas neighborhood. For every 100,000 inhabitants, there are 3,255 violent crimes committed and 6,492 property crimes.

Compared to Dallas’ average, South Boulevard has a 277 percent higher crime rate. Murders and gun violence connected to gang activities are frequent in this neighborhood, which is rampant with violent crime.

The ratio of property crimes to violent crimes was about two to one in 2022.

South Dallas

The Cotton Bowl Stadium, Fair Park, the African American Museum, and the Children’s Aquarium are just a few of the notable attractions in South Dallas.

In terms of crime, South Dallas is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas. With a population of 28,000, the neighborhood has a 147% higher crime rate than the state’s average.

There is a 1 in 1 risk of becoming a victim of any kind of crime in South Dallas, which has a crime rate of 6,637 per 100,000 people. Gang activity is prevalent in South Dallas, where violent crime and drug use are frequent occurrences.

More than 300% more violent crimes occur here than the average crime rate in this region.

Convention Center District

The Convention Center District in Dallas, which is home to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, has an overall crime rate that is on average 338% higher than the national average.

In comparison to 100,000 individuals, there are 1,591 violent crimes and 4,201 property crimes committed each year. The majority of violent crime in the area is caused by gang activity.

Due to its proximity to the city’s center, assaults, shootings, and murders are frequent, sometimes even targeting visitors who accidentally stumble into this area which makes it one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas.

Cedar Crest

A hub of Latino and African-American culture, Cedar Crest also serves as the location of the Dallas Zoo.

One of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas is Cedar Crest. With 63,686 residents, the area has a very high crime rate that is 102 percent greater than the Texas mean.

There is a 1 in 19 chance that a resident will experience any sort of crime in Cedar Crest, where the overall crime rate is 5,475 per 100,000.

Arson, robberies, domestic abuse, and assaults rank among the most frequent violent crimes in Cedar Crest, making it one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas.

Cockrell Hill

Another area that is considered one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Dallas is Cockrell Hill.

With a population of 4,240, it has a 136% higher crime rate than the state’s average. There is a 1 in 16 probability of becoming a victim of any kind of crime in Cockrell Hill, where the crime rate is 6,346 per 100,000 people.

Assault, murder, break-ins, and theft of motor vehicles are some of the most frequent criminal acts in Cockrell Hill.

