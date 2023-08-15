Preparing for Smooth Student Loan Transition: Pennsylvania Department of Education and PHEAA Offer Guidance

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) are collaborating to emphasize the importance of proactive steps that borrowers can take to ensure a smooth transition back into repayment.

Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and PHEAA’s Collaborative Efforts Offer Valuable Repayment Guidance

Chairman of the PHEAA Board of Directors, Senator Wayne Fontana, emphasized the critical importance of taking immediate action. “We encourage borrowers to take the time now to follow these steps and reconnect with their student loan servicer,” said Fontana. He highlighted that by postponing necessary actions until after September 1, borrowers could encounter unforeseen challenges that could have otherwise been easily prevented. The collaborative effort between the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and PHEAA underscores their commitment to making the repayment process as seamless as possible for all borrowers in the state.

To aid borrowers in their preparations, the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators (NASFAA) has developed a comprehensive Student Loan Repayment Toolkit. This toolkit offers a wealth of information, tips, and resources. It is designed to assist borrowers in understanding their repayment options, navigating potential challenges, and making informed financial decisions.

Preparing for Student Loan Payment Resumption

Based on Finance Buzz, the temporary pause on federal student loan payments is ending after over three years. As October approaches, the thought of restarting payments can be stressful. But with proactive preparation, as recommended by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, you can make the transition smoother and ease financial concerns.

