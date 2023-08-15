Overcoming Adversity in Kentucky | Rebuilding Faith and Lives After Catastrophic Floods and Storms

The memories of overcoming adversity during the historic flooding that swept through these very communities not long ago cast a shadow over the present turmoil.

In the wake of a series of powerful storms that struck the Local 6 region, areas including Hickman County, Graves County, and the city of Hickman in Fulton County are grappling with significant impacts.

According to an article published by WPSD Local 6, early Saturday morning, a series of storms swept through several areas in the Local 6 region, causing significant impacts.

The most severely affected regions included Hickman County, Graves County, and the city of Hickman in Fulton County. This comes as communities are still grappling with the aftermath of the historic flooding that occurred on July 19.

Residents are now faced with assessing the damage caused by these recent storms. One affected homeowner is Jon Wayne True of Wingo, Kentucky. His property is strewn with debris, and a nearly 50-year-old tree has been toppled.

Additionally, a shed roof lies across the road.

The Pryorsburg Independent Bible Methodist Church is also in the process of recovery after being submerged in 43 inches of water during the prior historic flooding.

According to an article published by NewsBreak, Pastor Mickey Fowler expressed concern over any incoming storms due to the vulnerability of the church building. The flooding caused immense heartache, yet the congregation remains resilient and committed to restoring the damage.

The church's restoration efforts involve tasks like replacing drywall, acquiring a new piano, purchasing a sound system, obtaining 150 new chairs, and conducting cleanup. However, their losses have amounted to over $170,000, and insurance coverage falls short of addressing all expenses.

Consequently, the congregation is taking on some of the restorations work themselves and gradually replacing items as feasible.

Despite setbacks, Fowler emphasizes a crucial lesson learned from the experience: the essence of the church lies not in its physical structure, but in its people and their unity.

