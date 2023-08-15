Earth Had Its Warmest July On Record: Announced In A Joint Briefing by NOAA And The NASA

The planet Earth had its warmest July on record.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) stated the world experienced the warmest July on record and likely the warmest month in 174 years of record-keeping.

July was extremely hot, even for one of the seasons with the highest average daily temperatures.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported on Monday that it was the warmest July on record in 174 years.

The unexpected discoveries, which experts from both agencies revealed on Monday, indicate that the past month broke Earth’s preceding July record by hotter than one-third of a degree Fahrenheit. This might appear like a little difference, but in the context of world records, it is a startling increase.

The latest in a string of worrisome climatic anomalies in recent months, including record-warm ocean temperatures throughout the planet, the new milestone comes after what was the hottest June ever measured.

Sarah Kapnick, the chief scientist of NOAA, stated that the previous month was significantly warmer than anything we’d ever encountered.

It was the warmest July on record, by more than a third of a degree.

July, which is typically the hottest month of the year, was probably the warmest July on record since at least 1850, experts said in a joint briefing by NASA and the NOAA.

According to NOAA, 2023 is currently the third warmest year on record with a 50% chance of becoming the warmest year ever.

Gavin Schmidt, director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, predicted that the effects of the El Nio will increase over time, peaking in 2024.

The average worldwide surface temperature for the past month was 2.02 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the 20th-century normal, according to research from NASA and NOAA.

The experts noted that last month was also the fourth month in a row that the average temperature of the world’s oceans broke a record.

In terms of how much warmer or colder temperatures are than the long-term average, NOAA reported that July 2023 had the largest monthly sea surface temperature anomaly, which was 1.78 degrees Fahrenheit.

The last ten years have been the warmest decade for the world’s seas since the 1880s, according to Carlos Del Castillo, director of NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s Ocean Ecology Laboratory in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to him, the effects of this ocean warming trend are far-reaching.

Long-term, human-caused global warming was the primary cause of the new warmest July on record, but El Nio, a regular climate trend, also had a significant role in their amplification.

Warm ocean surface temperatures in specific regions of the Pacific Ocean are the hallmark of this phenomenon, which tends to raise global temperatures and have an impact on local weather patterns.

