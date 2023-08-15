2023 Social Security Schedule: Anticipate $914 Direct Payment Arriving in 19 Days

Anticipate a $914 direct installment from the federal Supplemental Security Income program in 19 days, followed by an extra payment on September 29 to replace October’s check due to scheduling intricacies. The 2023 Social Security schedule brings unusual financial boosts this month as recipients encounter double payments.

Recipients of the federal Supplemental Security Income program are poised to receive their first September payment of up to $914 in 19 days, according to the 2023 Social Security Schedule by SSA.

Washington Examiner — The initial installment will be disbursed on September 1, marking the first of two payments for the month. However, due to weekend dates, the second payment for September will be issued on September 29, replacing October’s regular check.

This 2023 Social Security schedule variation results from a scheduling quirk in the administration’s calendar, leading to four months with double payments: March, June, September, and December.

This adjustment on the 2023 Social Security schedule ensures that beneficiaries receive a total of 12 checks per year, even though payments are skipped in April, July, October, and January.

Benefit amounts to be received in this 2023 Social Security Schedule vary based on individual circumstances.

Couples eligible for the 2023 Social Security schedule as specifies on the program, can receive a maximum monthly payment of $1,371. Independent filers can anticipate up to $914 each month, while essential caretakers receive up to $458 monthly.

In this 2023 social security schedule, eligibility criteria encompass factors like age, financial status, and physical or mental conditions. While these payments differ from regular Social Security retirement benefits, the Supplemental Security Income program aims to provide crucial financial support to eligible recipients therefore encompassing the 2023 social security schedule.

The program has seen continuous adjustments since its inception in 1974, with annual cost-of-living adjustments reflecting economic changes. The projected 2024 COLA increase is approximately 3%, with exact figures expected to be released in October, according to the dates depicted on the 2023 social security schedule — The Gazette.