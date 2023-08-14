Paul Rudd Joins Only Murders in the Building Season 3 with Hilarious Easter Eggs and Intriguing Twists

The addition of beloved comedian and Ant-Man star Paul Rudd to the cast of “Only Murders in the Building Season 3” on Hulu has led to the incorporation of humorous Easter eggs related to his career and provides insights into the clever references to his filmography within the series.

Paul Rudd Brings Laughs and Twists to ‘Only Murders’ Season 3

As indicated in the article of ComicBook, Beloved comedian and Ant-Man star, Paul Rudd, is joining the cast of “Only Murders in the Building” for its much-awaited third season on Hulu. In a captivating twist introduced during the Season 2 finale of “Only Murders in the Building,” Rudd’s character, actor Ben Glenroy, collapses on-stage during a play’s opening night, setting the stage for an intriguing mystery in the upcoming season. Rudd’s involvement has brought in playful nods to his career, with the second episode of the new season of “Only Murders in the Building Season 3” being particularly packed with these amusing references.

In a scene from the second episode of “Only Murders in the Building Season 3,” characters Mabel and Charles visit someone claiming to be Ben’s friend and security guard. The apartment is adorned with memorabilia cleverly winking at Rudd’s filmography, including nods to “Anchorman” and “Friends,” along with a lighthearted Easter egg tied to his Ant-Man role. The poster of “Ant-Family Adventures,” where Rudd lends his voice to the lead character “Papa Ant,” playfully nods to his iconic presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As “Only Murders in the Building Season 3” unfolds, a twist takes center stage involving Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy. After his dramatic on-stage demise revealed in the Season 2 finale, Only Murders in the Building Season 3 takes a surprising turn as Ben returns to life at the hospital. However, his fate takes another unexpected twist as he tragically falls down an elevator shaft at the Arconia building. Show co-creator and runner, John Hoffman, explained that this intricate storyline adds a fresh layer to the classic murder-mystery concept in Only Murders in the Building Season 3, promising an engaging experience for viewers.

Only Murders” Season 3 Delivers Clever Easter Egg Nodding to Paul Rudd’s Legacy

Based from the article of Mashable SE Asia, We’re just a couple of episodes into the new season of “Only Murders in the Building Season 3,” and guess what? The show has already thrown in what could easily be its coolest Easter egg ever. And this time, it’s all about honoring the awesomeness of Paul Rudd.

In the midst of all the curious and intriguing details that the series loves to pepper throughout Only Murders in the Building Season 3 episodes, there’s this one moment that’s so quick, you might just miss it if you’re not paying close attention. But once you spot it, you’ll be grinning from ear to ear – it’s like the show’s way of giving a big shoutout to Rudd’s charm and legacy. So, if you’re a fan of the show and a fan of Paul Rudd, you definitely don’t want to let this gem slip by!