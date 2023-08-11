Technology In Chinese Sectors Received Restriction Order by President Joe Biden

The Biden administration plans to restrict certain American investments in specific technology in Chinese industries in an effort to delay Beijing’s development of advanced technologies that might have military and espionage implications.

President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday prohibiting Americans from making investments in specific technology in Chinese industries, citing the possibility that such transactions would lead to the development of military or intelligence capabilities.

The Treasury Department will have unprecedented new federal monitoring of investments made by American companies under new rules outlined in an executive order released by President Biden on Wednesday. The goal is to prevent American funding from aiding China’s military modernization, which could endanger the US.

The regulations won’t go into effect for at least a year, and before they are finalized, there will be a public comment process during which businesses and other organizations can voice their opinions.

In accordance with the Treasury Department, Biden’s executive order will classify China as a “country of concern” and restrict American investment in three national security technology in Chinese sectors which includes specific artificial intelligence systems, quantum information technologies, and semiconductors and microelectronics.

According to the Senior Administration Officials, the initiative was motivated by national security objectives rather than economic reasons, and the categories it covered were purposefully limited in scope.

By limiting China’s ability to leverage U.S. investments in the technology in Chinese businesses to modernize its military, the order also aims to protect more extensive levels of trade.

In addition to their close trade ties as the two biggest economies in the world, the United States and China look to be embroiled in an increasingly intense geopolitical battle. Officials in the Biden administration have emphasized that they are not interested in separating from China, but despite their claims, the U.S. has restricted the sale of sophisticated computer chips, sought to restrict investments in the technology in Chinese sectors, and maintained the enhanced tariffs placed in place by President Donald Trump.

According to the Treasury Department, the order is “narrowly targeted” in an effort to protect U.S. national security interests while maintaining its dedication to open investment.

The Treasury Department stated in a press release announcing the executive order that the People in the Republic of China are exploiting or have the ability to exploit, the investments made to the technology in Chinese industries by the United States to strengthen the country’s capacity to generate a narrow set of highly classified technologies critical to the modernization of its military.

Americans will be permitted to invest in the technology in Chinese advanced chip industry under the order. The U.S. government must be notified before investments in less sophisticated semiconductors and artificial intelligence are allowed. There will be a ban on investments in the technology in Chinese sectors’ quantum computing, specifically the development of computers, sensors, and networks.

In a briefing on Wednesday, Senior Administration Officials pointed out numerous times that the United States remained committed to capital investment between the two largest economies in the world. As a matter of fact, officials stated they were attempting to restrict the transfer of allegedly intangible benefits, particularly American expertise, that could hasten the advancement of technology in Chinese industries.

China was very disappointed by the decision of restricting the technology in Chinese industries, according to Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Washington.

The most recent restrictions on the technology in Chinese businesses, according to Liu, will significantly jeopardize the interests of Chinese and American companies and investors, impede the two countries’ regular business cooperation, and reduce international trust in America’s business environment.

