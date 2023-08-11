Most Dangerous Cities in South Carolina To Avoid When Visiting The State

Discover the Top 3 most dangerous cities in South Carolina that you should beware of when traveling to the state.

Although South Carolina is well-known for its pleasant climate, stunning white sand beaches, charming parks, and exciting festivals, it is actually the state’s well-known southern hospitality, vibrant culture, mouthwatering cuisine, and laid-back way of life that inspire people to think about moving there but despite these things, lies the dark side of the most dangerous cities in South Carolina.

The most dangerous cities in South Carolina for 2023 have been determined by the public information portal RoadSnacks.

They used data from 53 cities in the state, with an emphasis on those with a population of above 5,000, to create this ranking. They examined data on both violent and property crimes using the FBI’s most recent crime report as their source in determining the most dangerous cities in South Carolina.

These high crime rates in the most dangerous cities in South Carolina have a variety of complex causes. Others contend that the state has to create more well-paying jobs, while some contend that substance misuse is a significant contributing cause. Whatever the causes, the reality remains that South Carolina’s crime rates are greater than the US as a whole and appear to be rising.

These regions pose grave and potentially fatal risks. In these most dangerous cities in South Carolina, it’s recommendable to anyone not to drive through it because of carjackings, shootings, and daylight robberies.

If you’re interested in learning about the most dangerous cities in South Carolina, then continue reading!

TOP 3 MOST DANGEROUS CITIES IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Orangeburg

The city of Orangeburg, which takes pride in being the location of South Carolina State University and Claflin University, has a sinister side. With 177 assaults reported among its 12,529 citizens, it possesses the terrible distinction of having the state’s highest violent crime rate despite its scholastic prowess making it one of the most dangerous cities in South Carolina.

The Orangeburg Massacre, which occurred on February 8, 1968, is without any doubt the most heinous crime that has ever occurred in Orangeburg, South Carolina. In the city, which is home to the predominately African-American South Carolina State University, racial tensions were high during the height of the Civil Rights movement.

Orangeburg has one of the highest rates of violent crimes in the country, including assault, murder, manslaughter, armed robbery, and rape.

In Orangeburg, property crimes like burglaries, larceny, car thefts, and arson account for a sizable share of criminal activity which make it have the spot as one of the most dangerous cities in South Carolina.

Darlington

Darlington, which is well-known for its tobacco plantations and exhilarating NASCAR races which have fewer than 7000 inhabitants, ranks as second in the most dangerous cities in South Carolina.

According to the city’s crime index, which is 1 out of 100, it is just 1% safer than the state’s other municipalities.

With a crime rate of 65 per 1000 residents in Darlington, the likelihood of becoming a victim of a crime is 1 in 15.

In contrast to the northern neighborhoods, which are considered to be the most dangerous cities in South Carolina, the northwest part of the city is considered to be the safest.

Florence

Florence, which has a population of 40,751, has one of the highest crime rates in the country with 65 crimes per 1000 people making it part of the list of the most dangerous cities in South Carolina.

Crime is a problem in Florence, the Pee Dee region’s hub in northeastern South Carolina. At slightly over one break-in per day on average, the city has the eighth-highest statewide burglary rate. Florence is clearly struggling with a rising tide of crime as there were 562 violent crimes reported in 2020.

Due to the city’s much higher crime rate compared to most other cities and villages in the nation, it receives a D- grade for crime. Florence may even rank among the top 100 most dangerous cities in the country, according to some.

