The Ferrari driver encountered legal issues for driving at an excessive speed in Japan.

The Ferrari driver, Okuyama, drove at 80 mph in a 35mph zone.

The Ferrari Enzo, a groundbreaking car, was the first Ferrari designed by a non-Italian, Kiyoyuki “Ken” Okuyama. The Ferrari driver recently faced trouble in Japan for speeding.

Caught driving his Enzo at 80 mph (128 km/h) in a 25 mph (40 km/h) zone, the Ferrari driver narrowly avoided prison. The incident occurred at 10:50 a.m. on October 1, 2022, on a scenic road in Yamagata Prefecture.

Despite attempting to argue that he sped to cool the Enzo’s powerful 651 hp 6.0-liter V12 engine, the Ferrari driver’s legal defense fell flat.

Judge Osamu Imai considered the Ferrari driver’s considerable speeding dangerous and sentenced him, the Ferrari driver, to four months in prison, as demanded by prosecutors.

However, due to the Ferrari driver’s admission of guilt, the sentence was deferred for two years.

Okuyama, aged 63, vowed never to speed so recklessly again and apologized to the Japanese public.

Despite the designer’s knowledge of Ferrari’s cooling system, the Ferrari driver’s excuse did not hold up in court.

The case of the Ferrari driver highlights the consequences of recklessness, regardless of one’s expertise, and the importance of adhering to the law.

