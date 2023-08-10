Detention officer from Brazos County Arrested after Allegedly Having Sex with Inmate

23-year-old former Uriah Woodard, a former Brazos county detention officer is currently held in jail with a bond of $8000 after having sex with an inmate and allegedly smuggling drugs into the facility.

Former detention officer faces charges of Violation of Civil Rights and Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody in Brazos County Sheriff’s Office

KBTX, August 10, 2023 — Uriah Woodard, a 23-year-old man who was a detention officer of the Brazos County Sheriff’s office is currently in jail after engaging with unlawful sex with an inmate while being on the job.

This former detention officer is also charged with Violation of Civil Rights and Improper Sexual Activity with a Person in Custody on Wednesday.

This alleged unlawful action of the detention officer took place in College Station in which he started his job as a detention officer in April 2023.

After being interviewed by investigators, Woodard, the former detention officer sent his resignation following the interview.

After having been able to conduct a thorough investigation, charges for this former detention officer have immediately followed — KWTX.

In a statement by spokesperson Deputy David Wilcox on this detention officer issue, “We would like to assure the community that the actions of one individual [the former detention officer] do not reflect the values and dedication of the entire Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.”

It was also further stated by the spokesperson that this action by the former detention officer does not align with their commitment to upholding high integrity and professionalism and shall not be tolerated.

READ ALSO: An Arrowhead Made of Meteorite 3000 years ago Among Most Astonishing Bronze Age Artifacts Unearthed Near Europe