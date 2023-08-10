Sinaloa Cartel members involved in fentanyl drug smuggling in America got sanctioned.

Alleged Sinaloa Cartel Members Involved in Drug Smuggling Got Sanctioned by the Biden Administration

In a recently published article from FOX News, three Sinaloa Cartel members who are allegedly involved in the fentanyl drug smuggling, which is mostly produced in Mexico and brought into the United States illegally, have been sanctioned, according to the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The Treasury claimed in a press release that two of the Sinaloa Cartel members were “plaza bosses” who oversaw activities in Tijuana, Mexico, and the surrounding areas. They were also allegedly involved in kidnappings and executions, as well as cocaine drug smuggling in huge amounts into the United States.

It was the second time in as many months that the top fentanyl drug smuggling suspects from the Sinaloa drug cartel had been subjected to sanctions.

All three Sinaloa Cartel members who were sanctioned in the drug smuggling worked in the dangerous border city of Tijuana.

In the published article of CBS News, Alfonso Arzate Garcia and his brother Rene Arzate Garcia, as stated by the Treasury Department, two of the alleged Sinaloa cartel members involved in the fentanyl trafficking served as “plaza bosses” for the Sinaloa Cartel in Tijuana.

Rafael Guadalupe Felix Nuez, also known as “El Changuito Antrax” or “The Anthrax Monkey,” is the other Sinaloa Cartel members involved in the smuggling. He started out as a hitman in the early 2000s and later joined a group of hitmen who all took the moniker “Anthrax” as their last name. He has a long history that includes escaping from prison.

The three Sinaloa Cartel members are accused of drug smuggling substantial quantities of the synthetic narcotic fentanyl into the US. The sanctions freeze any assets the targets may have here and forbid Americans from doing business with them.

For alleged involvement in the production and trafficking of fentanyl, the Treasury Department sanctioned 10 Mexican nationals in July, among them the brother-in-law of former gang leader Joaqun “El Chapo” Guzmán.

In a major fentanyl trafficking investigation, 28 Sinaloa cartel members, including three of Guzman’s sons, were charged in April. Ovidio Guzmán López, Jess Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, and Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Sálazar, also referred to as the Chapitos or Little Chapos, and their Sinaloa Cartel members tortured their rivals with corkscrews, electrocution, and hot chiles while some of their victims were “fed dead or alive to tigers,” according to the U.S. Justice Department indictment.

