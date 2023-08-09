Investment Scheme of Repeated Fraudster Swindled $3.5 Million From Investors

Slaga’s deception concealed his past convictions and explored the ramifications of his purported investment scheme.

Posing as a seasoned trader, Christopher Slaga successfully lured victims into investing in his fake enterprises.

According to an article published by The Daily Beast, the SEC has filed a lawsuit against Christopher Slaga, a repeat fraudster, for orchestrating an intricate investment scheme that defrauded investors of approximately $3.5 million. Using the alias “Keith Renko,” Slaga pretended to be an experienced Wall Street trader and Dartmouth College graduate.

He convinced more than a dozen victims to participate in his deceptive investment scheme, which purportedly utilized complex computer-based algorithms. He compared his investment scheme to the movie “The Big Short,” promising substantial profits from a global market catastrophe.

However, investigations reveal that there were no sophisticated algorithms involved, and Slaga diverted most of the funds, around $2.9 million, to finance extravagant travel, jewelry, and property rentals in Florida, the Bahamas, and Barbados—where he resides. Additionally, a portion of the funds were used in his personal investment scheme, leading to losses exceeding $450,000.

Apart from the SEC complaint, federal charges have been brought against Slaga for his alleged participation in the fraudulent investment scheme. Notably, he had a prior conviction for wire fraud in 2003 and employed the alias “Keith Renko” to obscure his history.

Christopher Anthony Slaga, also known as “Keith Renko,” has been charged by the Justice Department with orchestrating an investment scheme.

According to an article published by U.S. Department of Justice, Slaga is facing eight counts of wire fraud, as stated in an indictment filed on August 2. Currently, he is a fugitive sought by authorities.

Between March 2018 and the present year, Slaga operated companies like JMC 4 Group LLC and Q4 Capital Group LLC. These firms were presented as trading businesses with distinct strategies for long-term and short-term gains using a specialized trading approach.

Slaga, using his alias “Keith Renko,” led these companies and purportedly managed their East Coast operations and investment scheme desk, later establishing offices and an investment scheme on the West Coast.

Slaga allegedly used private placement memoranda (PPM) and various communication methods to solicit investors, urging them to commit at least $25,000 to his investment scheme. He falsely portrayed himself as a hedge fund manager catering to non-experts.

He assured investors that he would use their funds to employ a proprietary computer-based algorithm for trading via brokerage accounts at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. Despite claiming significant personal investments in his companies and falsely presenting himself as a seasoned trader and Dartmouth College graduate, Slaga omitted to disclose his 2003 conviction for wire fraud and related restitution obligations, casting doubt on his investment scheme.

Instead of investing the investors’ money as promised, Slaga allegedly used it to repay other investors, pay commissions, and fund his personal expenses, including rent, loans, credit card payments, and personal stock trading. He also fabricated documentation from reputable entities to create the illusion of holdings and returns.

In total, Slaga’s actions resulted in losses of around $3.1 million for 13 investors. The indictment is an accusation, and the presumption of innocence applies until proven guilty in court.

If convicted on all counts, Slaga could face a maximum of 20 years in federal prison for each wire fraud charge.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission also filed a lawsuit against Slaga for his alleged fraudulent investment scheme. The FBI is leading the investigation into this case. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer L. Waier from the Santa Ana Branch Office.

