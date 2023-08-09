An Arrowhead Made of Meteorite 3000 years ago Among Most Astonishing Bronze Age Artifacts Unearthed Near Europe

An arrowhead made of meteorite 3000 years ago is being unearthed in Europe and might now be considered as one of the most sophisticated bronze age artifacts found this year!

An arrowhead crafted from meteoritic iron as one of the Bronze Age artifacts has been discovered in Switzerland, shedding light on ancient trade routes and the early use of extraterrestrial materials in Europe.

An exceptional bronze age artifacts find has emerged from Switzerland, as researchers unveil a remarkable Bronze Age arrowhead made from meteorite material. Dating back to the period between 900 and 800 BC, these bronze age artifacts which is 1.5-inch-long (39-millimeter-long) was excavated from a pile-dwelling site in Mörigen on Lake Biel during the 19th century — CNN.

The study, conducted by experts at the Natural History Museum of Bern, has provided unprecedented insights into the ancient past in relation to some of these bronze age artifacts. The arrowhead’s composition, hailing from meteoritic iron, revealed the bronze age artifacts’s astonishing connection between regions and cultures during the Bronze Age.

What makes this discovery of bronze age artifacts truly exceptional is the source of the iron itself. The arrowhead’s iron was traced back to a meteorite impact in Estonia, around 1500 BC. This revelation on the bronze age artifacts being unearthed highlights the early use of meteoritic iron in Europe, long before the smelting of iron from oxide ores became commonplace.

Trade routes of the past come into focus as researchers speculate how fragments of the Kaalijarv meteorite from Estonia could have found their way to Switzerland. Lead study author Beda Hofmann explained that the meteorite impact created numerous small fragments, some of which likely traveled southwest along trade routes.

Significance and Rarity of Bronze Age Artifacts like this Arrowhead made from Meteorites 3000 years ago further discussed by experts.

Newsweek — The discovery of the meteoritic iron arrowhead not only emphasizes ancient trade connections but also sheds light on the technological capabilities of Bronze Age societies. Utilizing meteoritic iron for crafting objects underscores the ingenuity of our ancestors.

Instances of meteoritic iron artifacts in Central and Western Europe have been exceedingly rare, with only two known cases until now. The revelation of this arrowhead adds another layer of complexity to our understanding of ancient cultures and their interactions with celestial phenomena.

Meteorites, often referred to as “space rocks,” hold a unique place in history. Surviving their fiery journey through Earth’s atmosphere, they provide a tangible link between our planet and the cosmos. The discovery of an arrowhead made from meteoritic iron showcases the enduring impact of celestial bodies on human history.

The unearthing of a meteoritic iron arrowhead in Switzerland unites two realms—Earth and space—in a stunning testament to the interconnectedness of the universe. As we continue to explore the remnants of ancient civilizations, each discovery presents a fresh opportunity to glimpse into the past while pondering the celestial wonders that have shaped our world.

READ ALSO: August SNAP Payment Distributed to Oklahoma Residents Over The Next Three Days