41-year-old Christopher Ferguson remains held in a psychiatric ward after being seen by a judge to stand trial after being charged with a triple homicide.

A couple’s 50th wedding anniversary did not turn out as lovely as expected after being murdered by an unrelated man from Boston. Triple homicide was charged in connection with the crime but the judge finds the defendant “incompetent to stand trial”.

FOX News — A couple named Gilda D’Amore, 73, and Bruno D’Amore, 74, were found dead inside a home in Newton along with a woman named Lucia Arpino. The said crime was associated with a triple homicide being committed by a man named Christopher Ferguson.

The supposed-to-be lovely 50th wedding anniversary of an elderly couple turned upside down after having been killed by an unrelated man from Boston. This triple homicide was committed on June 25, after the couple failed to show up for a post-communion blessing.

These parishioners were about to go to the Our Lady Help of Christians church where they planned to celebrate their wedding anniversary, but in the end, turned out to be a triple homicide leading to the cost of their lives.

Triple homicide suspect, Ferguson, remains held in a psychiatric facility as a judge says he is “mentally incompetent” for trial.

In a report by The Washington Post, Ferguson, the suspect of this triple homicide, the judge sees the defendant as “mentally incompetent for trial” hence having him held at the Bridgewater State Hospital until he’s mentally able.

This heinous triple homicide being committed against the couple was reported by the latter’s friend as they visited the house of the victim shortly after they failed to show up at the mass, said the police.

According to them, once the friend have found the dead bodies, they immediately called for the police, hence the authority finding a forced entry through a window along with droplets of blood and fingerprints with which this triple homicide is being done.

