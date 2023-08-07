Man got Arrested after a Robbery at Gunpoint in Chicago’s Gold Coast: Police Would not Confirm if it is Connected with Dior’s Recent Robbery on a Friday Night

A 53-year-old man got arrested after a store robbery at gunpoint in Chicago’s Gold Coast on a Friday night.

Man got arrested on Saturday after a robbery at gunpoint in Chicago’s Gold Coast on a Friday night.

This 53-year-old Anthony Bowens got arrested after committing a robbery at gunpoint on a Friday night at Chicago’s Gold Coast – Fox 32 Chicago.

This robbery at gunpoint was committed somewhere in the 900 block of Rush Street on a Friday evening.

Anthony Bowens, who committed this serious robbery at gunpoint was captured by the policemen on Saturday at 63rd Street.

Police wouldn’t confirm that this robbery at gunpoint was the same robbery at a Dior store on a Friday night on the same street.

Meanwhile, a robbery at gunpoint has also situated in a Dior store on a Friday night on the same street where the incident happened – Yahoo News.

The police, however, wouldn’t confirm that this robbery at gunpoint was the same incident that has happened at the luxury store.

Anthony Bowens, due to this robbery at gunpoint at Chicago’s Gold Coast, is charged with felony armed robbery and a misdemeanor driving while having a suspended license.

READ ALSO: NYC Businessman Brandon Belmonte Sued by Bishop Lamor Whitehead Arrested for Fraud in Brooklyn Federal Court