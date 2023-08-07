Aurora Company PropDoks Selling Fake Documents Faces Asset Freeze After Investigation

After careful investigation, Propdoks’ company assets were frozen after selling fake documents.

While PropDoks asserts that the fake documents are intended solely for theatrical props, prosecutors view this disclaimer as deceptive.

According to an article published by CBC News, an Aurora company named PropDoks was selling a wide range of fake documents, including bank statements, eviction notices, police reports, vehicle documents, medical marijuana cards, diplomas, and more.

The company claimed these fake documents were meant for theatrical props, educational tools, or jokes. However, investigators and prosecutors found them to be fraudulent and potentially harmful.

On July 28, a Denver judge issued an order to cease PropDoks’ production and sale of these fake documents, freezing the company’s assets. The fake documents were used by criminals to deceive and defraud people, leading to serious consequences.

The company’s owner, Erdis Moore III, operated under the name Visual Prop Studios LLC. The business was registered with the state and operated from a storefront in Aurora.

An undercover investigator from the Colorado Department of Law made purchases from PropDoks three times, obtaining false tax returns, temporary license plates, insurance cards, protection orders, and child custody orders.

READ ALSO: The Worst Airports in the US: Here’s What You Need to Know!

The investigator noticed numerous customers at the storefront and observed signs that read, “We Make Proof of ANYTHING” and “Your Imagination Is Our Limitation.”

Based on an article published by KDVR, the business’s website had a disclaimer stating that the items were intended for video prop, theatrical, novelty, or educational use only, and purchasers assumed liability for any misuse involving fake documents. Prosecutors, however, considered this disclaimer dishonest and accused the business of deliberately ignoring the potential illegal uses of their fake documents.

PropDoks had reportedly fulfilled tens of thousands of orders for fake documents over the past two years, offering over 70 types of fraudulent documents. Prosecutors were particularly concerned about fake documents and certificates for job training, as they could put public safety at risk. The company had not obtained a proper business license to operate in Denver and allegedly failed to remit sales taxes on its revenue.

No criminal charges had been filed at the time of reporting, with a status hearing scheduled for August 21. State prosecutors encouraged potential victims of PropDoks’ scams to file complaints with the attorney general’s office. CBS News Colorado attempted to contact the owner, Erdis Moore III, but did not receive a response.

READ ALSO: Social Security Scam: Be Vigilant!